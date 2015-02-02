Feb 2 Stoke City defender Robert Huth became Leicester City's third signing of the transfer window on Monday when he joined on loan from their Premier League rivals until the end of the season.

However he is ineligible to play in Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace as he completes a two-match ban for breaching FA rules by interacting with a Twitter account that asked users to guess the gender of individuals in explicit pictures.

The 30-year-old former Germany international, who has also played for Chelsea and Middlesbrough, has been signed to bolster a Leicester defence that has conceded 37 goals in 23 matches.

The Foxes are propping up the table but, with only nine points separating the bottom nine clubs, they have a chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship after winning promotion from the second tier last season.

Leicester and Stoke confirmed the deal for Huth on their websites on deadline day and he will link up with his ex-Middlesbrough team mate, goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, and club record signing, Croatian Andrej Kramaric, who signed in January.

Huth has only played four times this season because of injury and, although he is now fit, has not played for Stoke since their FA Cup third round win over Wrexham on Jan.4. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)