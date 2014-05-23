(Adds Barmby signing)

LONDON May 23 Promoted Leicester City have moved to strengthen their squad for life in the Premier League next season by snapping up former England central defender Matthew Upson on a free.

Leicester said on Friday the 35-year-old former Arsenal, West Ham United and Birmingham City player had agreed a one-year deal.

Upson, who was capped 22 times for England, was out of contract with Championship (second division) side Brighton and Hove Albion where he had just been voted Player of the Season.

Leicester have also signed goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Championship side Charlton Athletic and striker Jack Barmby, the 19-year-old son of former England international Nick Barmby, from Manchester United.

The Midlands club returned to the top flight following a 10-year absence after winning the Championship title last month. (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)