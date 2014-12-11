Soccer-Silva hoping to rewrite Hull's woeful record at Everton
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
LONDON Dec 11 Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be out of action for up to six weeks due to a foot injury, his manager Nigel Pearson said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately Kasper Schmeichel will be having an operation on a broken metatarsal," Pearson told reporters.
"The optimistic view is four-six weeks out."
The loss of Schmeichel, son of former Manchester United keeper Peter, is another blow for Leicester who have slipped to the bottom of the Premier League table going into Saturday's home game against champions Manchester City.
"We've been in a difficult run for a while, so we certainly won't be dwelling on that against Manchester City," Pearson said.
"We have to look at each game in terms of what we know we are capable of. I'm asking the players, to a man, to give themselves the best chance of winning the game. We need to get our performance right." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)
March 16 Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 16 Leicester City must cast aside their memorable Champions League triumph against Sevilla and turn their attentions on Saturday's Premier League trip to West Ham United, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Thursday.
* No place for Rooney, Kane injured (Adds Southgate quotes)