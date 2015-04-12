LONDON, April 12 Successive last-gasp victories have reignited struggling Leicester City's Premier League survival bid and manager Nigel Pearson said his side's fate is back in their own hands.

Late goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a week after Andy King's late goal secured a 2-1 win against West Ham United.

The Foxes had look buried two weeks ago, seven points adrift of the relative safety of 17th place, but are now just three points behind Hull City, the side immediately above the relegation trapdoor.

Crucially Leicester, who have discovered an attacking potency with eight goals in three games, have a game in hand over their survival rivals and play five of their final seven fixtures at home.

"One thing we've spoken about recently is we want to keep (our fate) in our own hands for as long as possible," Pearson told the BBC.

"While it's in our own hands you know that the responsibility is solely with ourselves. In many ways that's the driving force for us but we've still got an awful lot to do.

"It's more congested (at the bottom of the table) but because of the gap there has been for such a long time we don't have any chances of getting away with a disappointing result.

"We've got to try and force the issue between now and the end of the season."

Leicester have been rooted to the foot of the table since November but are slowly building much-needed momentum as the battle to avoid the drop intensifies.

"I hope (we've got momentum). Back-to-back wins are difficult to achieve, especially for a side like ourselves who have been struggling for vast parts of the season in terms of results," he said.

"It's going to be tough but we'll give it a good shot."

Leicester have a relatively manageable run-in and play host to Swansea City in their next game on Saturday.

Their season concludes with a home fixture against fellow strugglers Queens Park Rangers. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)