April 27 Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson was trying to keep his players' feet on the ground on Monday following a run of four successive Premier League victories which have lifted them out of the bottom three.

Leicester, who host leaders Chelsea on Wednesday, are now one point above the relegation zone with five matches left having won four top-flight games in a row during a season for the first time since 1966.

"Results are more important than performances. It's been very satisfying to get four wins and it gives us a realistic chance but there is still a lot of football to be played," Pearson told reporters.

"Every game now has something riding on it. There's lots left to do. The only thing that matters is that we're out of the bottom three after 38 games. To do that we have to remain focused."

Pearson thanked the club's fans who have endured a largely frustrating first season back in the top flight until the team's recent revival, which has brought wins over West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City and Burnley.

"Throughout the season our fans have remained positive, but in the last few games, in particular, they have inspired us," he said.

Four of their last five matches are at home, against Chelsea, Newcastle United, Southampton and Queens Park Rangers, with the only away trip to Sunderland.

QPR, Sunderland and, possibly, Newcastle are still involved in the relegation battle and victories over their fellow strugglers could be enough to keep Leicester up.

Striker David Nugent and full back Jeffrey Schlupp picked up knocks against Burnley on Saturday but are still in contention to face Chelsea. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)