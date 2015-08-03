UPDATE 2-Soccer-Germany's Podolski crowns farewell with stunning winner over England
* England miss chances, hit post (Updates with quotes and details)
LONDON Aug 3 Leicester City have signed midfielder N'Golo Kante from French Ligue 1 side Caen, the Premier League club announced on Monday.
Kante, 24, is a Frenchman of Malian descent who was part of the Caen team that gained promotion to Ligue 1 in the 2013-14 season.
He is the fourth signing by new manager Claudio Ranieri, who is back in English football 11 years after being sacked as manager of Chelsea.
Leicester's website (www.lcfc.com) said Kante's contract was for four years but did not disclose the fee.
"The Foxes beat off firm competition to secure the signature of Kante, whose tenacious and tough tackling approach has seen him catch the eye of a number of teams across Europe," the club added. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
DORTMUND, March 22 Germany forward Lukas Podolski capped his international swan song on Wednesday with a sensational goal to give the world champions a 1-0 victory over England in a friendly on Wednesday.