LONDON, Sept 26 Leicester City need to fully focus on their Premier League trip to a resurgent Crystal Palace on Saturday rather than basking in the glory of last weekend's remarkable win over Manchester United, manager Nigel Pearson said on Friday.

Pearson's promoted side came from 3-1 down with 33 minutes remaining to beat United 5-3 at the King Power Stadium last Sunday to seal a memorable victory.

The Leicester boss says that his side must now look forward, even if the rest of the city continue to relive a memorable turnaround, if they are to secure a third consecutive league win at London-side Palace.

"I don't really want to spend too much time talking about what has already gone," Pearson told a news conference.

"The danger with that is you spend too much time talking about something that has happened. It was a great result but now it's going to be about how we can negotiate the next game."

Hotly-tipped to be embroiled in a relegation battle by many pundits at the beginning of the season, Leicester are in seventh-place having taken eight points from their opening five games.

Their opponents Palace have endured a more difficult start to the season, losing their opening two games, and are 15th with five points.

Manager Tony Pulis resigned in August, less than 48 hours before the start of their season, after guiding them to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the last campaign.

A protracted search for Pulis's replacement ended with Neil Warnock returning for his second spell as Palace manager at the end of last month and he oversaw an impressive 3-2 win at Everton on Sunday.

Pearson said he was weary of Warnock's resurgent side.

"It will be a tough game because Palace showed last year how effective they can be, when they play at home in particular," the Leicester boss added.

"They had a good result on the road last week and it won't be an easy game for us. We have to make sure we get our own performance right again." (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)