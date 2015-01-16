LONDON Jan 16 Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric gave goal-shy Leicester City a timely boost after he was granted a work permit in time to play for the Premier League's bottom club against Stoke City on Saturday.

The prolific 23-year-old, who has scored 28 goals for club and country so far this season, signed for a reported club-record fee of nine million pounds from Croatian side HNK Rijeka last week.

He was finally cleared to play in England on Friday and will add some much needed firepower to Nigel Pearson's side, who have struggled to find the net this campaign.

"We've watched Andrej for a long time so we knew we were signing a player that could add great quality to English football," Pearson said in a statement on the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"He's an extremely talented young footballer and I'm delighted we've been able to finalise his signing. He is potentially a very important addition for us."

Leicester have enjoyed a revival in recent weeks and are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions.

Kramaric, who has four caps and two goals for Croatia, watched from the stands as his new teammates wasted a glut of chances in the 1-0 league victory against Aston Villa last Saturday. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)