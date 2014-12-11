(Repeats changing slug)

LONDON Dec 11 Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the Football Association after arguing with a fan during their Premier League defeat by Liverpool this month.

"It is alleged that during the fixture Mr Pearson used abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

The manager, who watches his side's games from the stands and relays instructions to assistant Craig Shakespeare on the bench, revealed he had an argument with a home fan at the King Power Stadium during the 3-1 defeat on Dec. 2.

"I replied to one idiot in the stands and if he doesn't like what he sees, then don't bother coming," Pearson said at the time.

"If they (the fans) cannot see the players are having a proper go maybe they need to stay at home."

Pearson, whose side are bottom of the Premier League and host champions Manchester City on Saturday, has until Dec. 16 to respond to the charge.