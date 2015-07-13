* Former Chelsea boss returns to Premier League

By Tom Hayward

LONDON, July 13 Leicester City named Italian Claudio Ranieri as manager on Monday and the popular former Chelsea boss returns to the Premier League 11 years after leaving Stamford Bridge.

Ranieri has managed many big clubs with domestic and continental trophy aspirations but at Leicester his brief will be different -- to maintain their Premier League status.

Leicester escaped relegation last season following a miraculous late turnaround in form which yielded seven wins from their final 10 matches, but manager Nigel Pearson was sacked two weeks ago after an internal fallout.

Ranieri, 63, has a remarkable CV, having also managed Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Juventus, AS Roma, Inter Milan and Monaco before taking over the Greek national team -- then being sacked last November following defeat by the Faroe Islands.

"I'm so glad to be here in a club with such a great tradition," Ranieri said in a statement on the club's website after signing a three-year contract.

"I have worked at many great clubs in many top leagues but since I left Chelsea I have dreamt of another chance to work in the best league in the world again."

Ranieri has won nine trophies -- including the double at Fiorentina in 1996 -- but at Leicester his aspirations must change.

Before their stunning turnaround in form, Leicester had won just four of 28 league games after winning promotion back to the top flight.

Other than the ever dependable Esteban Cambiasso, Leicester are a team short on household names but Ranieri does have a hungry group of players at his disposal.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "It is my great pleasure to welcome a man of remarkable experience and knowledge who will lead us into the next phase of our long-term plan for Leicester City.

"His achievements in the game, his knowledge of English football and his record of successfully coaching some of the world's finest players made him the outstanding candidate for the job and his ambitions for the future reflect our own.

"To have attracted one of the world's elite managers speaks volumes both for the progress Leicester City has made in recent years and for the potential that remains for the club's long-term development."

