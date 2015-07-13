Soccer-Woodgate returns to Middlesbrough as first-team coach
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 13 Leicester City have named Italian Claudio Ranieri as manager, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 63-year-old former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Valencia, Juventus, Inter Milan and Monaco manager takes over from Nigel Pearson who was sacked by Leicester two weeks ago despite keeping them in the Premier League after a remarkable late surge of victories. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.