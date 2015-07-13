LONDON, July 13 Leicester City have named Italian Claudio Ranieri as manager, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 63-year-old former Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Valencia, Juventus, Inter Milan and Monaco manager takes over from Nigel Pearson who was sacked by Leicester two weeks ago despite keeping them in the Premier League after a remarkable late surge of victories. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)