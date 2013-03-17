Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, March 17 Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon, who missed his team's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, has withdrawn from England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro.
Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said Lennon had a damaged groin and hamstring injury and he decided against playing him against Fulham as he risked making the problem worse.
Spurs centre-back Michael Dawson was taken off at halftime with a hamstring injury but will join up with the national squad on Monday to be assessed by the England medical team.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.