LONDON, March 17 Tottenham Hotspur winger Aaron Lennon, who missed his team's 1-0 home defeat by Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, has withdrawn from England's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro.

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas said Lennon had a damaged groin and hamstring injury and he decided against playing him against Fulham as he risked making the problem worse.

Spurs centre-back Michael Dawson was taken off at halftime with a hamstring injury but will join up with the national squad on Monday to be assessed by the England medical team.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)