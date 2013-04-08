LONDON, April 8 Former England and Southampton forward Matt Le Tissier could make his comeback on Sunday, more than a decade after hanging up his boots, to help non-league side Guernsey FC get through a fixture logjam.

The 44-year-old, now a television pundit, was born on the Channel Island of Guernsey and is the honorary president of the club, while his brother Mark is a director.

Le Tissier retired as a player in 2002 after 541 appearances for Southampton and eight matches for England, and was registered by Guernsey earlier this season.

He scored 162 goals for Southampton in his 16 years at the club and is regarded as one of their greatest ever players.

"The fixture pile-up has been a bit mad and they need all the bodies they can get," Le Tissier told BBC Radio 5 live's Weekend Breakfast show. "The first squad I'll be available for is next Sunday's game at home to Raynes Park Vale."

Playing in the seventh tier of the English soccer pyramid, Guernsey have to play 16 matches in 27 days before May 5 due to a fixture pile-up caused by postponements during the winter and their run to the semi-finals of the FA Vase, the senior competition for smaller semi-professional clubs.

"Saturday games are out but there are probably four or five games I'll be available for," said Le Tissier.

"I was born and grew up on Guernsey. Hopefully my hamstring won't snap! I've been doing a bit of training for the Guernsey half-marathon in June and have been pounding the streets of Southampton.

"While I'm in semi-reasonable shape, I told them that if they need me, I'll be there."

