LONDON May 4 New England manager Roy Hodgson has appointed Fullham's Ray Lewington to his coaching staff for next month's European Championship, the English FA said in a statement on Friday.

Lewington, who worked under Hodgson when the England manager was Fulham boss for 2-1/2 years from 2007, is the first team coach at the Premier League side.

He will join up with England at the end of the season.

"I'm delighted that Fulham have agreed to Ray joining the England coaching staff for the summer," Hodgson said.

"I know Ray well and enjoyed working with him at Craven Cottage. He's a very good coach and the players will I'm sure enjoy working with him."

Hodgson said he was finalising plans for further coaching appointments.

Lewington, 55, had a four-year reign as Fulham manager from 1986 and also had spells in charge of Brentford and Watford.

England begin their Euro 2012 campaign against France on June 11, before playing co-hosts Ukraine and finishing the group stage versus Sweden. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris)