Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, Sept 21 Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard made a stunning start to his month-loan at Birmingham City by scoring all four goals in a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Saturday.
Lingard struck three times in a blistering 13-minute spell midway through the first half and after adding his fourth the 20-year-old was substituted 20 minutes from time.
The signing of Lingard provided a welcome boost for Birmingham who had started the day with only four points and four goals from their first seven league games of the season.
The England Under-21 international has yet to make his first team debut for the Premier League champions but impressed during pre-season for Manchester United.
Italian striker Federico Macheda, another Manchester United player out on loan, scored both goals for Doncaster Rovers as they held in-form Nottingham Forest to a 2-2 draw in their second division game. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.