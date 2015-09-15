LONDON, Sept 15 Former European champions Liverpool are setting up a full-time coaching programme for schools in the United Arab Emirates, the club announced on Tuesday.

"The youth coaching project, which will initially focus on schools in Dubai, will officially start from October 2015 and will provide a unique opportunity for young players to learn to play 'The Liverpool Way'," a statement said.

"The programme will provide youngsters between the ages of seven and 15 with the opportunity to improve their football skills and develop in the technical, tactical, physical and social aspects of the game through age-specific coaching sessions."

Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush, the club's record goalscorer, said the academy was "a great opportunity for the club to positively influence the game in the UAE". (Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Neville Dalton)