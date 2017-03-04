LONDON, March 4 Liverpool are now off the Premier League roller coaster and looking in the right direction according to manager Juergen Klopp, who saw his side dismantle top-four rivals Arsenal in a scintillating 3-1 win on Saturday.

In recent months Liverpool have been a shadow of the vibrant attacking side that dazzled during the first half of the season, dropping out of title contention since the New Year.

A run of just two victories in 2017 may have ended any realistic title chances but the panache with which they beat Arsenal will cause concerns for their top-four rivals.

Liverpool climbed above Arsenal to third in what is a congested battle to finish behind Chelsea. Just four points separate second-placed Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester United in sixth.

Against Arsenal, Liverpool's fluid attacking quartet of Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana cut the north Londoners to ribbons in front of an impassioned Klopp at a buoyant Anfield.

"We should not forget that we are able to do things like we did today and we will work on it," Klopp told BT Sport.

"It was clear we should not forget what we did well (at the beginning of the season). I said to the boys that at this moment we are kind of through the roller coaster of the league -- up and down, up and down. But now mainly up, still.

"The whole thing is a long-term project. You can understand that sometimes people lose a little bit of patience but we can't. Development is inconsistent. Development generally is inconsistent and until we are the team we want to be -- then you will be consistent.

"That's where we want to go. We will try hard and do everything for it and today we showed our nicest face again against a strong opponent."

Firmino and Mane scored Liverpool's first two goals in a blistering first-half performance before Georginio Wijnaldum added a late third after Danny Welbeck had pulled a goal back for the Gunners. "We are still young and still feel we are learning," midfielder Lallana told BT Sport. "Of course we are disappointed with how inconsistent we have been since Christmas but it is up to us to put that right." (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Neil Robinson)