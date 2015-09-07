Sept 7 Emre Can's command over English has improved but the German midfielder reckons he has to add goals to his game and shoulder more responsibility if he has to cement his place in Liverpool's first team.

Can, 21, scored one goal and provided one assist in 31 Premier League appearances for the Merseyside club last season and has made two starts in four league games in the current campaign.

With Jordan Henderson, Lucas Leiva, Joe Allen, James Milner and Jordan Rossiter all fighting for a starting berth at the centre of the pitch, the former Bayer Leverkusen midfielder knows he has his work cut out.

"I think the competition for places is good for the team. I'm ready to take more responsibility as I'm in my second season. My English is improving and I've matured as a player," Can, who made his debut for Germany in their 3-1 win against Poland on Friday, told the club's website.

"Playing in midfield means you have to take more responsibility. That means I want to score more goals and help the team to get results.

"I want to do more in attack and I know I can improve in that area of my game. I want to do much more going forward in terms of scoring goals and providing assists."

Liverpool, currently seventh in the table, will be hoping to make things right when they travel to face arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday after their embarrassing 3-0 loss to West Ham United in their last match. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)