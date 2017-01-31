* Liverpool held Chelsea 1-1 to avoid fourth successive home loss

* Wijnaldum forced a flying save from visiting keeper Courtois

* Chelsea's Luiz caught Mignolet off guard to score in 24th minute

* Wijnaldum equalised in the 57th with a header

* Chelsea striker Costa had his penalty saved by Mignolet

* Chelsea host Arsenal next, Liverpool at Hull City

LONDON, Jan 31 LIVERPOOL 1 CHELSEA 1

Jan 31 Chelsea's David Luiz scored his first goal since returning to the club but a missed Diego Costa penalty denied the Londoners victory at Liverpool as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Defender Luiz embarrassed Liverpool's Simon Mignolet with a cheeky 24th minute free kick that whistled into the net while the keeper was still organising his defensive wall.

The Brazilian, who rejoined Chelsea from Paris St Germain last summer having left in 2014, was a whisker away from making it 2-0 when he failed to connect with a low cross into the area.

Roberto Firmino wasted a glorious chance to equalise four minutes after the interval, scooping the ball horribly over the bar in front of goal, but his blushes were spared in the 57th.

Jordan Henderson lofted a pass to the far post, James Milner showed great strength to head the ball across goal and Georginio Wijnaldum nodded down and past keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea had the better chances thereafter but Mignolet redeemed himself for his earlier lapse to save Costa's penalty.

Antonio Conte's side stay nine points clear after closest rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur dropped points, while Liverpool avoided a fourth straight home loss for the first time in 94 years, having gone out of both domestic cup competitions. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)