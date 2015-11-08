PREVIEW-Soccer-In-form Tottenham relishing chase of Chelsea
LONDON, April 6 Tottenham Hotspur have the chance to exert psychological pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea when they open the weekend programme at home to Watford on Saturday.
LONDON Nov 8 Juergen Klopp tasted defeat for the first time as Liverpool manager after Crystal Palace's Scott Dann scored with eight minutes remaining to grab a 2-1 win at Anfield on Sunday.
Liverpool, who made a draining Europa League trip to play Rubin Kazan in Russia on Thursday, fell behind after 20 minutes when Yannick Bolasie fired powerfully home after some poor defending by the hosts.
Klopp's side struck back three minutes before halftime through Philippe Coutinho, who added to his two goals against Chelsea last weekend, when he arrived at the far post to finish a sweeping Liverpool move with a side-foot finish.
Dann, however, grabbed all three points for the visitors when he headed a corner at Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet but reacted quickly to follow-up and finish.
Liverpool, who had won three and drawn three in Klopp's first six games in charge, are 10th in the table on 17 points, two behind Palace in eighth. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Martyn Herman)
LONDON, April 6 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 32 of the Premier League fixtures on April 8-10 (1400 GMT unless stated):
April 6 Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.