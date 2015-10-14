LONDON Oct 14 Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has suffered a cruciate ligament injury that could rule him out for up to nine months, British media reported on Wednesday.

Gomez, who joined Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in the close season, suffered the injury while playing for England under-21s against Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old had made an excellent start to his Liverpool career and began the season as their first-choice left back, putting in some assured displays despite the club's mixed results.

The player underwent a scan on Wednesday with results suggesting he has significantly damaged his anterior cruciate ligament, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Liverpool's new manager Juergen Klopp can call on left back Alberto Moreno for Saturday's away match at Tottenham Hotspur. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)