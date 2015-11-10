Nov 10 Liverpool's teenage winger Jordan Ibe believes he can flourish and become a world-class performer under the guidance of new manager Juergen Klopp.

Ibe scored his first goal for the Premier League club in last week's 1-0 Europa League win over Rubin Kazan and is encouraged by Klopp's track record of nurturing young talent.

Klopp, who twice led Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title and also to the final of the Champions League, honed the talents of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Mario Goetze and Marco Reus.

"He obviously did a great job at Borussia Dortmund. The fact that the young players he brought in were a big part of the success is very encouraging for guys like me," Ibe told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"Of course, those youngsters at Dortmund didn't just become a little bit better either -- some of them, like Robert Lewandowski, have become players who are operating at the highest level in the Champions League.

"Hopefully he can help me and some of the lads here do the same. I'm hoping my attributes -- pace and strength and being able to go past people -- will suit the way he wants to play and I can get some opportunities," the 19-year-old added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Justin Palmer)