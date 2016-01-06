Jan 6 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could enter the transfer market after Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren suffered hamstring pulls to deepen the club's injury crisis, British media reported.

The duo suffered first-half injuries in the League Cup semi-final first leg match against Stoke City at the Britannia stadium on Tuesday.

"In this moment with no centre-backs fit I would say in this situation maybe we should think about that," Klopp said, in response to questions about whether Liverpool would add to the squad in January.

Coutinho and Lovren join Daniel Sturridge, Martin Skrtel, Divock Origi and Jordan Rossiter at the treatment table for hamstring injuries, leaving the club with one recognised centre-back.

Liverpool begin their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Exeter on Friday, looking to go beyond the semi-final stage they reached last season.

Klopp has 11 players out injured, with Premier League home games against Arsenal and Manchester United next week.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes kept his chin up despite the first-leg semi final defeat, insisting his team could overturn the deficit in the return leg at Anfield on Jan. 27.

"The important thing for us is that we are still in the tie and we will look to impose our tactics on them in the second leg as they have with us," Hughes told reporters. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)