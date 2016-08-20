Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
(Adds background, detail)
Aug 20 Liverpool's owners have hired an investment bank to advise on the possible sale of a sizeable stake in the club to a Chinese consortium, the Financial Times said on Saturday citing sources close to the matter.
The consortium is structured as a partnership between Everbright, a Chinese state-owned financial conglomerate, and PCP Capital Partners, the report said.
Liverpool are owned by the Fenway Sports Group of the U.S.
If the deal goes through it would be the latest in a series of investments from China in football clubs across Europe, in keeping with President Xi Jinping's bid to raise the profile of the sport in his country.
Earlier this week, chairman Tom Werner denied Liverpool were up for sale while chief executive Ian Ayre said the club were not engaged in investment discussions with anyone.
Chinese groups announced deals this month to buy AC Milan, England's West Bromwich Albion and second-tier French side Auxerre.
Other recent recipients of Chinese backing include Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Inter Milan while Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have significant minority investments from the country.
The sale of AC Milan was the most high-profile of the recent spate of Chinese investments but any deal for Liverpool, the world's ninth richest club by revenue according to Deloitte, is almost certain to eclipse that. (Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.