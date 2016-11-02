Soccer-Everton offer one-year deal to Baxter after drug ban
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Nov 2 Liverpool striker Danny Ings has been ruled out for the rest of the season with the second serious knee injury of his career, the club said on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was injured in a collision during his team's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup last week and needs surgery on damaged cartilage in his right knee.
He will be out of action for seven to nine months after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.
Ings, who was making his way back to fitness and had made two appearances of the bench for Liverpool this season, missed the majority of last season after damaging the anterior cruciate ligament in his other knee.
"To say we are gutted would be an understatement; he is such a great boy and has worked so hard that he deserves better luck than this," manager Juergen Klopp told the club's website.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, January 27 (GMT) Aberdeen v Dundee (1945) Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Motherwell v Rangers (1230) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, January 29 (GMT) Celtic v Hearts