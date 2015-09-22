Sept 22 Liverpool striker Christian Benteke is set to undergo scan after sustaining a hamstring injury during their 1-1 draw to Norwich City on Sunday, first team coach Gary McAllister has said.

The Belgium international, who was withdrawn at half-time against the Canaries due to tightness in his hamstring, has scored two goals for the club.

McAllister also confirmed captain Jordan Henderson had a successful operation on his broken metatarsal.

"Christian will have an MRI scan today and hopefully they'll find the problem -- he's got a little problem with his hamstring," McAllister told reporters ahead of their third round League Cup tie with Carlisle United.

"Everybody (else) is good. Jordan's come through fine. There's not really a timescale on that, but everything went well there," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)