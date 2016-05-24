May 24 Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Loris Karius from German side Mainz 05 on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has represented Germany at under-21 level, made 34 Bundesliga appearances last season and kept nine clean sheets.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Liverpool would pay 4.7 million pounds ($6.87 million) for the keeper.

"I am delighted we have signed Loris, he has had a fantastic season with Mainz," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

"I am really pleased that we were able to move so quickly to get him... I know he will add to the quality we have in this position and I look forward to working with him."

Karius will compete with Liverpool's current first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet.

"It's a very good feeling and it's an honour to play for a club like this," Karius said.

"I spoke to the manager and I had a good feeling afterwards because he told me what he wants to do with the club and with the players... I was convinced this was the right decision."

Karius is Klopp's third permanent signing since he took charge in October, after Schalke 04 centre back Joel Matip and Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Grujic, who will both join the club in the close season.

($1 = 0.6840 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)