May 13 Liverpool are "100 percent" ready for the Europa League final against defending champions Sevilla on May 18, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

The Merseyside club hope to end an 11-year wait for continental success when they face Sevilla in Basel.

Speaking to reporters, Klopp said the Spanish side's past success counted for little. "I don't think it is relevant but that's just me," the 48-year-old German said.

"We've shown what we're capable of in the Europa League. It's an outstanding opportunity for us. Important we enjoy it."

Liverpool's last European final was in the Champions League against AC Milan in Athens' Olympic Stadium in 2007. Victory over Sevilla would give them a chance to compete in Europe's elite club competition again.

Klopp said eighth-placed Liverpool must first focus on beating West Bromwich Albion in their final Premier League game of the season.

"For us, at this moment, Sunday afternoon is the most important thing in the world," Klopp said. "If we can't do it on Sunday, we will have to learn for the future. If we don't give 100 percent concentration, we will lose 4-0."

The game at the Hawthorns could see the return of strikers Danny Ings and Divock Origi for the Reds, as well as captain Jordan Henderson.

"Three might come back for West Brom -- Divock, Henderson, Ings. We have to see," Klopp confirmed. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)