July 8 Manager Juergen Klopp has extended his contract with Liverpool, less than a year since joining the club, the English Premier League side announced on Friday.

While no details of the contract were disclosed, British media reported that the German has signed a six-year deal.

"We are very much at the beginning of our journey, but to already have the connection we have with this very special place is incredible," Klopp said on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Klopp arrived at Anfield in October, and guided the club to the finals of the League cup and the Europa League, and an eighth place finish in the league. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)