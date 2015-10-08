Soccer-Everton's Cleverley to make Watford move permanent
March 31 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley will join Watford permanently at the end of his current loan spell, the Premier League clubs said on their websites on Friday.
Oct 8 Liverpool have named former Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp as manager to replace the sacked Brendan Rodgers, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.
The 48-year-old German has signed a deal to take over at Anfield and will be presented at a news conference on Friday. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
March 31 Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.