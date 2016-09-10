LIVERPOOL 4 LEICESTER CITY 1

Sept 10 Roberto Firmino scored twice and Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana also found the net in an eye-catching attacking display from Liverpool as they beat Leicester City 4-1 at home on Saturday.

Firmino opened the scoring in the 13th minute after being found by a superb pass by James Milner, taking a touch to evade the defenders before finishing calmly across Kasper Schmeichel's goal. Mane added a second in the 31st minute, chipping home to cap off a delicious team move after being picked out by Daniel Sturridge.

A defensive mix-up gave the champions a lifeline seven minutes later when Jamie Vardy capitalised on Lucas Leiva's mindless ball across goal to tap in from close range, but while Leicester pressed manfully, they struggled to construct a coherent attacking threat.

The hosts restored their two-goal advantage in the 56th minute when Lallana met Giorgino Wijnaldum's lay-off and rifled a fine shot into the top corner, before Firmino added a late fourth from a searing counter attack after Schmeichel underestimated Mane's speed and was caught in no man's land.