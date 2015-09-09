Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
Sept 9 Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has put a summer of transfer speculations behind him and is determined to emerge as a key player for the Premier League club this season.
The longest serving player in the current Liverpool squad, Lucas was linked with a move to Besiktas but the president of the Turkish side confirmed last month that the Reds were unwilling to offload the Brazil international.
"It's been very intense (the window), to be honest. I think the last couple of years, every transfer window my name is (linked with a move)," the 28-year-old Lucas told the club website (liverpoolfc.com).
"Of course there are times when you think you might have to move on and I was very close to moving but one thing I will always have is commitment to this club."
"I'm here to fight for the club as I have been doing for eight years. I'm just looking forward to a good season and putting Liverpool back where it belongs.
"Hopefully, I'll be an important player for the club this season."
Currently seventh with seven points from four games, Liverpool visit fifth placed Manchester United when they resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".