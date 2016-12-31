Soccer-Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Dec 31 Key statistics from Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday.
Liverpool Man City
Possession 43percent 57percent
Passes 435 575
Shots 5 9
Shots on target 1 2
Corners 4 6
Fouls 12 12
Yellow cards 2 1
Source: BBC, Premier League
(Compiled by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 24 Ghana defender Baba Rahman has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Germany, officials said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Sunderland have signed former England defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract to help their relegation fight, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.