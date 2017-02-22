Feb 22 English Premier League side Liverpool announced plans on Wednesday that will see the first team leave their long-time training base in Melwood and move to a redeveloped site in Kirkby, where the current academy is located.

According to the club website (liverpoolfc.com), Liverpool plan to construct a 50 million pound ($62.35 million) combined training centre, redevelop the existing facilities at the academy and convert the main pitch into an indoor one.

The club added that a public consultation would be held on March 8 for local residents and businesses to discuss the proposed plans in more detail.

Legendary manager Bill Shankly transformed Melwood into a top class training facility in 1959 but current boss Juergen Klopp has been a keen advocate of having a larger facility able to accommodate the first team and the academy.

