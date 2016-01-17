LONDON Jan 17 LIVERPOOL 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Wayne Rooney smashed home Manchester United's winning goal after 78 minutes with one of the few moments of real class to give them the points in an otherwise drab north west derby at Anfield on Sunday.

Rooney was perfectly placed to volley past Simon Mignolet score after a header from Marouane Fellaini bounced back off the crossbar. He has now scored in four successive games.

There was little of note in a poor first half in which United failed to create a scoring chance.

The match improved a little as a spectacle after the break with United keeper David de Gea making two important second half saves from Roberto Firmino and Emre Can to keep his side in the game before Rooney struck.

