LONDON Nov 26 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has suffered another injury setback after a foot problem picked up in training ruled him out of a return against Girondins Bordeaux in the Europa League, British media reported on Thursday.

The England international, 26, had just recovered from a knee injury which left him on the sidelines since Oct. 4 and hoped to feature in the game with the French side at Anfield.

"...he trained in the morning, then we went to the hotel, Daniel was with us but then he had to leave for another scan. We have to wait for the results," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp told BT Sport ahead of Thursday's match.

Sturridge, who complained of discomfort in his foot, has made only three appearances this season and 18 in 2015. He scored twice in a 3-2 Premier League home win over Aston Villa on Sept. 26 but has yet to feature under new manager Klopp. (Reporting by Ken Ferris; editing by Toby Davis)