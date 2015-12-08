LONDON Dec 8 Liverpool's injury-prone striker Daniel Sturridge faces several weeks on the sidelines because of a hamstring problem, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

The England international sustained the injury after being introduced as a second-half substitute during Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sturridge, who had been out of action since the beginning of October due to a knee injury, marked his return to the starting lineup by scoring twice in the 6-1 rout of Southampton in the quarter-finals of the League Cup last Wednesday.

The 26-year-old former Chelsea and Manchester City forward was also restricted to just 12 appearances for Liverpool last season. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Toby Davis)