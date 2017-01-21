* Swansea earned a sensational 3-2 win at Liverpool

* Liverpool had come from two goals down to level

* Then Sigurdsson scored the unexpected winner for the Swans

* Liverpool handed their first league defeat at Anfield for a year

* Swansea had not won a league match there in 15 attempts

* The win moved Paul Clement's side out of the bottom three

* Llorente scored twice to put Swans ahead just after halftime

* Firmino answered with two brilliant goals for Liverpool

* Debutant Carroll hit the post in the first half for the Swans

* Liverpool host Chelsea next, Swansea entertain Southampton

LIVERPOOL 2 SWANSEA CITY 3

Jan 21 Liverpool were on the end of the biggest sensation of the Premier League season when bottom club Swansea City repelled a dramatic comeback from Juergen Klopp's title chasers to earn their first-ever league win at Anfield on Saturday.

The Welsh strugglers leapt out of the bottom three with a quite extraordinary win that stunned Liverpool fans who had not seen their title challengers lose a home match league there since defeat by Manchester United a year ago.

Spanish international Fernando Llorente was the hero in Swansea's first league victory under new manager Paul Clement, toe-poking the ball home two minutes after halftime and heading home another five minutes later.

After Roberto Firmino had dragged Liverpool back into the game with two quite superb goals, it seemed wholly unlikely that the visitors could survive the onslaught until the ball broke for Gylfi Sigurdsson to slot home their 74th minute winner. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Brian Homewood)