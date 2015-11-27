Nov 27 Liverpool will be patient with Daniel Sturridge after the striker suffered a foot problem in training hours before Thursday's Europa League win over French side Bordeaux, says manager Juergen Klopp.

Injuries have restricted Sturridge to three games this season.

The striker had been due to play on Thursday -- for the first time since Oct. 4 -- until he picked up the knock in training.

The 26-year-old's latest setback is not serious, Klopp says, but Sturridge will be given time to recover.

"We have to accept the situation and that is Dan was very often injured in the last few months, and maybe years. Everybody wants him back on the pitch but we all have to learn the situation," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against an out-of-sorts Swansea City.

"It's not that serious. It's completely normal after a long injury. We have to stay patient. Usually, in a perfect world, you should train five weeks in a row when you have been out this long, like in pre-season. But we know the world is not perfect so we have to try the best and quickest way."

The 48-year-old German said Sturridge's absence will not leave him short in attack, with Christian Benteke, Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino all available.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson may return from a two-month injury.

"Henderson wants (to come back). But we have to wait to see how he adapts to training. I try to give myself the time to decide until tomorrow or Sunday," Klopp said.

The Reds go into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Manchester City, but have been inconsistent at home, having won just twice in their last six home games in the league.

Liverpool, in ninth place, could climb to sixth by the end of the week if they win on Sunday.

"We have to defend very well and if we play football we can find spaces and be dangerous for them. If everyone is prepared for a big fight, it'll be a good game," Klopp said. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)