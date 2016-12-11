LONDON Dec 11 Third-placed Liverpool drew 2-2 with fourth from bottom West Ham United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

Following is a collection of post-match comments from supporters of both clubs:

LFC FANS' FORUM (www.lfcreds.com)

"West Ham were certainly there for the taking today."

"We were let down by poor decision-making and poor balls hoofed into the box."

"Our attack has been lacking in ideas ever since Philippe Coutinho got injured (last month). With the exception of Sadio Mane nobody else has the ability to get past defenders."

"Loris Karius won't take us to the title. It just won't happen. He's a five million pounds ($6.28 million) goalkeeper who shouldn't be here."

KUMB WEST HAM FORUM (www.kumb.com)

"We got an excellent point that will hopefully give us momentum through Christmas."

"The same two positions need addressing in January as they did in the summer but we failed to recruit properly. If we can bring in a decent striker and right back then we will push on."

"It's a shame that when (striker) Andy Carroll came on we were already in 'save the point' mode and were limited to long balls forward. Carroll won almost every header but never in a threatening position."

"If we can play with that commitment on a regular basis then we'll move out of trouble and up the table."

"West Ham are not going down. I think we will have a decent second half of the season."

($1 = 0.7959 pounds) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)