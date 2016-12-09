Dec 9 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) West Ham 2-1 Liverpool (FA Cup, February, 2016) Liverpool 0-0 West Ham (FA Cup, January, 2016) West Ham 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League, January, 2016) Liverpool 0-3 West Ham (Premier League, August, 2015) Liverpool 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, January, 2015) West Ham 3-1 Liverpool (Premier League, September, 2014) West Ham 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League, April, 2014) Liverpool 4-1 West Ham (Premier League, December, 2013) Liverpool 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, April, 2013) West Ham 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League, December, 2012)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Liverpool - W W D W L West Ham - L D L D L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 3/10 Liverpool to win 17/2 West Ham to win 5/1 Match ends in a draw

Correct score: 18/1 0-0 draw, 11/1 1-1, 20/1 2-2 Liverpool: 9/1 1-0, 7/1 2-0, 8/1 2-1, 15/3 3-0, 9/1 3-1, 22/1 3-2, 11/1 4-0 West Ham: 25/1 1-0, 66/1 2-0, 25/1 2-1, 100/1 3-0

First goal: Liverpool - 7/2 Divock Origi, 7/2 Roberto Firmino, 4/1 Sadio Mane, 9/2 Adam Lallana, 11/2 Ben Woodburn, 6/1 Marko Grujic, 13/2 Sheyi Ojo, 9/1 Georginio Wijnaldum, 9/1 James Milner, 9/1 Ovie Ejaria, 11/1 Emre Can, 14/1 Jordan Henderson

West Ham - 10/1 Andy Carroll, 11/1 Ashley Fletcher, 12/1 Andre Ayew, 12/1 Dimitri Payet, 12/1 Simone Zaza, 14/1 Manuel Lanzini, 16/1 Michail Antonio, 20/1 Sofiane Feghouli, 25/1 Edimilson Fernandes, 25/1 Mark Noble, 33/1 Cheikhou Kouyate

Also: 9/2 Mane to score first and Liverpool to win 25/1 Dimitri Payet to score and West Ham to win from 16/1

