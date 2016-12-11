* Liverpool drew 2-2 with West Ham to stay third in the table

* Lallana shot Liverpool ahead after clever turn

* Karius made a mess of a free kick to let in the equaliser

* Antonio put West Ham in front after another mistake

* Liverpool forward Origi equalised after the break

* Liverpool travel to Boro next, West Ham entertain Burnley

LIVERPOOL 2 WEST HAM UNITED 2

Dec 11 (Reuters)- Liverpool took the lead but then had to come from behind in a game of thrills and spills as Juergen Klopp's men drew 2-2 with West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Anfield's delight at the returning Adam Lallana's clever opener on five minutes turned to despair when they fell apart spectacularly before the break.

Liverpool keeper Loris Karius, at fault for Bournemouth's winner last week, let in a 20-metre free kick from Dimitri Payet despite getting a hand to the ball.

Defender Joel Matip then stumbled to allow a looping pass over his head for the on-running Michail Antonio to slot the ball beyond the stranded Karius in the 39th minute.

Third-placed Liverpool, though, did not have a trademark on mistakes and three minutes into the second half West Ham keeper Darren Randolph flapped at a cross from Sadio Mane, leaving Divock Origi a simple job to bag his fourth goal in as many games.

Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Clyne went close to grabbing a winner for the home team but West Ham claimed the point they needed to climb out of the relegation zone. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Tony Jimenez)