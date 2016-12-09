Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
Liverpool got a bargain when they signed Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino from German club Hoffenheim, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
The 25-year-old, who cost $29 million (23.02 million pound) in 2015, has scored five Premier League goals this season and supplied three assists to help Liverpool climb to third in the table.
Klopp, the former Borussia Dortmund coach who took the Liverpool job a few months after Firmino arrived at Anfield, said he felt at the time it was a great deal for the English side.
"I thought, immediately, 'What a good transfer for them'. When I heard about it I thought, they had made a good signing, because I felt pretty sure clubs would have paid a lot more for him," he told reporters on Thursday.
"In Germany, some people don't know where it (Hoffenheim) is but, if you play your football there, then you feel it is a tough place. So, you know what a decent job the scout did, whoever brought him in for that price."
Klopp, who has brought players such as defender Joel Matip (Schalke) and goalkeeper Loris Karius (Mainz) from the Bundesliga to Liverpool, denied having spoken to anyone about Firmino before his move to England.
"The first thing I did when I left Dortmund, I took my phone and deleted all the numbers so I was not reachable. So, I didn't speak to anyone to offer advice about Firmino... but he was... one of the best in the Bundesliga," the 49-year-old said.
Liverpool host 17th-placed West Ham United on Sunday.
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Shane Long struck a stoppage-time winner as Southampton upset Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Wednesday to become the first side to reach the League Cup final without conceding after expertly manning the barricades in their last-four second leg clash.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.