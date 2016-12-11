LONDON Dec 11 Struggling West Ham United put on a "massive show of character" to come away from Anfield with a 2-2 draw against high-scoring Liverpool on Sunday, according to forward Michail Antonio.

The point lifted the Hammers out of the relegation zone to fourth from bottom, a point ahead of Swansea City and Hull City.

"We showed we have determination and grit and what happened in the past doesn't affect us," said Antonio who scored just before halftime to put the visitors 2-1 up.

"A great point away and we have to push on and build on this...we are working week in week out to move forward and we have to keep building," added man of the match Antonio whose team have not won in the Premier League since October.

"It's a massive show of character today. We have shown we have the players to do it," he told Sky Sports television.

Third-placed Liverpool have scored the most goals (37) in the league this season but they have also conceded 20.

Last weekend they let in four second-half goals to lose 4-3 at Bournemouth and at Anfield they were again on the back foot.

"I think we just have to cool down, evaluate the game. We let them come into the game and get the lead. Maybe our push was too late but we gave everything," said striker Divock Origi who scored their 48th-minute equaliser.

"Next time we have to work harder and make the luck for ourselves.

"When you let a team lead it's always difficult. They scored a second goal, it's tough, and I think we just have to stay focused. We got a point and next time must get three."

West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph was upset with the way he fumbled a Sadio Mane cross that led to Origi's goal, even though he made a sensational save from Jordan Henderson to redeem his error.

"We battled hard and managed to get ourselves ahead in the game but I'm upset with the equaliser," he said.

Former Ireland and Everton midfielder Kevin Kilbane, now a pundit for BBC radio, said it was a "superb result" for West Ham.

"Randolph has his head in his hands because he knows he cost his side two points," Kilbane added.

"There was a lack of spark from Liverpool today. They did push on in the second half but after the initial 10 minutes West Ham were quite comfortable." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)