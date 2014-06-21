LONDON, June 21 Hull City have agreed a fee with fellow Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Jake Livermore.

"(We) can confirm that an undisclosed fee has been agreed with Tottenham Hotspur for the permanent transfer of Jake Livermore," Hull's website (www.hullcitytigers.com) said on Saturday.

"The club is now in talks with the player's representatives over personal terms and we hope to conclude the deal early next week."

Livermore, 24, spent the whole of last season on loan at Hull, making 34 Premier League appearances and helping them reach the FA Cup final for the first time in the club's history, a game they lost 3-2 to Arsenal after extra time. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Tony Goodson)