Jan 10 Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a calf injury, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

The Denmark centre back limped off 10 minutes from the end of their 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Oldham Athletic at Anfield on Sunday.

"Daniel will probably be out three to four weeks," Rodgers told a news conference. "Unfortunately he has picked up a calf problem so he will be out for a while."

There was better news for fourth-placed Liverpool on the injury front ahead of their Premier League trip to Stoke City on Sunday with centre back Mamadou Sakho set to return to the squad after a hamstring injury.

Striker Daniel Sturridge, who last featured in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Nov. 23, has also resumed training and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.

"Young Sakho trained today so he looks fine to be in the squad for the weekend," Rodgers added.

"We'll assess (Sturridge) over the next 24 hours. We don't need to rush him, we want to make sure he's going to be ready to make an impact in the second part of the season." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)