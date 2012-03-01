LONDON, March 1 Liverpool defender Daniel Agger will be sidelined for "a few weeks" after fracturing his rib in the Carling Cup final victory over Cardiff City, his manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.

The Denmark international, whose career has been punctuated by a series of debilitating injuries, was substituted after 86 minutes of Sunday's penalty shoot-out success and is now certain to miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

"He's got a fractured rib, so maybe it will be a few weeks," Dalglish said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

"Anybody that is injured is a miss. Daniel has been playing fantastically well this year, but we'll miss anybody that is not fit and available.

"The squad is there to cover eventualities, injuries and suspensions and we'll need to cover for Daniel if he's going to be out for a few weeks."

Liverpool could also be without captain Steven Gerrard for Saturday's game after he limped out of England's friendly defeat to Netherlands on Wednesday with a tight hamstring.

"If I don't know what it is, I can't tell you whether there is every chance or no chance (of Gerrard facing Arsenal)," Dalglish added.

"So rather than speculate it's best for us to just wait and see what the medical people have to say once they've seen him." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alison Wildey)