Aug 27 Striker Mario Balotelli has completed his season-long loan move to AC Milan from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The controversial striker failed to make an impact at Anfield last season and scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances as Liverpool finished sixth in the table.

The 25-year-old Italian joined Liverpool last season for a reported fee of 16 million pounds ($24.78 million) from Milan but was repeatedly criticised for his poor work rate during his time in England.

Balotelli, who also played for Manchester City, had a relatively successful and uneventful spell in Milan, scoring 18 goals in 41 Serie A appearances in one-and-a-half seasons.

He will have a good behaviour clause inserted into his contract with Milan, banning extravagant haircuts and clothing and committing him to a healthy lifestyle.

