By Patrick Johnston
| SINGAPORE, June 1
SINGAPORE, June 1 Liverpool forward Craig
Bellamy has welcomed the expected managerial appointment of
Brendan Rodgers, but warned the Northern Irishman he faces a
massive challenge at the five-times European champions.
Liverpool are scheduled to hold a news conference later on
Friday (0900 GMT) where they will unveil the 39-year-old former
Swansea City boss as the man to revive the fortunes of the
18-times English champions.
While Swansea impressed in their debut Premier League season
under Rodgers with an attractive, ball-retaining style,
Liverpool supporters have voiced concerns whether he has the
stature for one of England's most illustrious sides.
While fans may have yearned for a high profile appointment
such as Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho or departing Barcelona
boss Pep Guardiola, Bellamy believes they should be pleased with
their new coach.
"I think they have made a very good appointment in Brendan
Rodgers, I really do," Bellamy told reporters in Singapore on
Friday as he unveiled the team's new kit for the coming season.
"He is very good guy as well, speaks well, knows his
football, and he has proven himself."
Having had his playing career end prematurely through
injury, Rodgers went into coaching and was made youth team coach
at Reading before Mourinho brought him to Chelsea in 2004 as a
member of his backroom staff.
He left Stamford Bridge to take over as manager at
Championship (second division) Watford, where he finished
mid-table, before a brief and disappointing spell at Reading and
then his successful move to South Wales.
GREATEST HONOUR
Having won promotion to the Premier League in his first
season with Swansea and with his links to Mourinho, still adored
in England for his successes with Chelsea and bullish persona,
Rodgers received many plaudits and was regard as one of the
brightest young managers plying their trade in England.
But that does not always translate to guaranteed success.
"Liverpool is a huge, huge challenge. No disrespect to
Swansea but this is Liverpool football club it certainly isn't
Swansea," Bellamy, 32, warned Rodgers.
"So it is going to be a big test for him, but to me, if you
know football, you know football, it doesn't matter what club
you go to."
Rodgers also faces the tricky task of succeeding Kenny
Dalglish, one of the club's most revered talents, having won
league titles as a manger and player at Anfield.
However, his second spell lasting just 18 months and ending
in May, was an opinion splitting one.
He won praise for ending the club's six-year wait for a
trophy when they won the League Cup in February, but sixth and
then eighth place league finishes as great rivals Manchester
United overtook them to win a record 19th title were heavily
criticised.
Expensive signings such as Andy Carroll, Jordan Henderson
and Stewart Downing failed to deliver, while his tactics were
criticised in the FA Cup final loss to Chelsea. But despite the
issues, Bellamy was disappointed Dalglish departed.
"What he means to Liverpool Football Club is just
indescribable and to be signed by him and to play for Liverpool
Football Club under Kenny Dalglish was probably, truly, the
greatest honour I have ever had in football.
"Usually you get what you deserve in football, if you finish
eighth you deserve to finish eighth but I thought there was a
lot of games this season where we were very, very unfortunate."
(Editing by John O'Brien; )