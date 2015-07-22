Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, July 22 Liverpool completed the signing of striker Christian Benteke from Aston Villa on Wednesday.
"The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds today after successfully completing a medical in London," Liverpool said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".